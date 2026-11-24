MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia has all the necessary resources to roll out world-class artificial intelligence solutions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session on artificial intelligence implementation and regulation.

"Russia has a complete technological chain for creating large generative models, including without borrowing even open-source components. In just a few days, the international conference [AI Journey] will kick off in Moscow - an annual conference where the latest developments will be presented. Overall, we have everything needed to continue delivering world-class solutions," Mishustin said.

"What I would like to draw your attention to here is that the conditions for applying intelligent models when preparing reference information and when making decisions concerning the health and safety of citizens objectively cannot be the same. And regulation must take such differences into account," the prime minister stressed.