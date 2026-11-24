MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The majority of Sovcomflot’s vessels are already operating under the Russian flag, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Igor Tonkovidov said in an interview with TASS.

"The majority of the company’s fleet is already operating under the Russian flag," he said on the sidelines of the 20th Transport of Russia forum.

The transfer of the remaining vessels to the Russian flag will depend on market needs, the chief executive added.

Moreover, the Russian Transport Ministry should pay close attention to ensuring that the new registration system does not grant foreign owners of ships unjustified competitive advantages, nor place Russian shipowners at a disadvantage compared to them, he noted.

Sovcomflot Group is Russia’s largest shipping company and a leader in the maritime transportation of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore hydrocarbon production. The company focuses on operations under challenging climatic and ice conditions.

The 20th anniversary Transport Week event took place in Moscow from November 14 to 20, 2026. Its key events (the 20th International Transport of Russia Forum and Exhibition) were held from November 18 to 20 at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition center. TASS is the strategic media partner of Transport Week.