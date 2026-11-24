MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Sovcomflot is preparing to conduct new experimental voyages through the eastern sector of the Arctic in 2027, as part of plans for year-round navigation, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Igor Tonkovidov said in an interview with TASS.

"In 2027, we are preparing to conduct new experimental voyages through the eastern sector of the Arctic during the months that are most challenging for navigation - February, March, and April. The number of such voyages will depend on the plans of cargo owners," he said on the sidelines of the 20th Transport of Russia forum.

Tonkovidov described the creation of a large-tonnage Arctic fleet capable of operating independently of icebreaker escort, which will ensure year-round navigation, as the company’s key goal.

Sovcomflot Group is Russia’s largest shipping company and a leader in the maritime transportation of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore hydrocarbon production. The company focuses on operations under challenging climatic and ice conditions.

The 20th anniversary Transport Week event took place in Moscow from November 14 to 20, 2026. Its key events (the 20th International Transport of Russia Forum and Exhibition) were held from November 18 to 20 at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition center. TASS is the strategic media partner of Transport Week.