MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s steel production increased by 1.9% in October 2026 year-on-year to 5.4 mln tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) reported.

China’s production reached 70.8 mln tons in the reporting period, down by 1.6% year-on-year, while India’s output amounted to 14.5 mln tons, up by 3.6%, according to the report. Steel production in Japan fell by 2.3% in October to 6.7 mln tons while output in the US gained 8.4% to 7.5 mln tons.

Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries produced 6 mln tons of steel this October, which is 6.8% lower than in the same period last year.

Global steel production amounted to 142.4 mln tons last month, down by 1.1% year-on-year, according to the report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations globally. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel output.