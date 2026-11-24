MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Measures timely undertaken by the national leadership helped to preserve stability in the Russian fuel market, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the fuel and energy sector commission.

"We have eventually preserved stability of the domestic fuel market, established reliable supplies to the economy in general, and provided for the needs of the citizens and the business," Putin said.

The Russian side has never restricted its fuel deliveries anywhere, the president noted. "I would like to stress once again we have never restricted anything and for anyone, you know this pretty well. The European leaders are doing everything themselves. I do not think such decisions are balanced and sophisticated," he added.