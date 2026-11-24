MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Gasoline prices that reached their peak in October have stabilized in the majority of Russian regions, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the fuel and energy sector commission.

"Overall, gasoline prices have stabilized in the majority of regions of the country after their peak values in early October," the head of state said.

The attempts of the EU to restrict supplies of Russian fuel to external markets will have consequences for Europeans, the president said at the commission’s meeting. "They will have less our oil and gas and more problems," Putin noted.

Russian companies at the same time hold leading positions in global energy markets, the president stressed.