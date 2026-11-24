MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened a meeting of the Commission on the Development Strategy of the Fuel and Energy Complex (Fuel and Energy Complex) and Environmental Safety.

According to the Kremlin's website, the last time Putin presided over a meeting was in 2018. In 2024, its new composition was approved.

Yesterday its composition was changed again: Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Alexander Babakov, Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Bakanov, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Oleg Kozhemyako, Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin and Deputy Prime Minister and head of the government staff Irina Okladnikova were appointed for service.

Besides Alexey Uvarov, deputy head of the government staff, Nikolay Shulginov, chairman of the State Duma energy committee, and entrepreneur Vagit Alekperov.

The commission, chaired by Putin, is a coordinating body devoted to the development of the fuel and energy complex, ensuring industrial, energy and environmental safety and effective reproduction of the mineral resource base.. The executive secretary is Rosneft head Igor Sechin.