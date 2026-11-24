BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. Seven EU countries have called to revoke visas for athletes from Russia and Belarus and demanded stricter visa issuance for all citizens of these states, for the first time explicitly stating that, in their view, sport is "inseparable from geopolitics," US-based Politico news daily reported on Tuesday.

This was reported by the European publication Politico, citing a letter sent to the European Commission by the leaders of Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.

"It is simply impossible to separate sports and geopolitics," the daily stated citing the letter.

According to the statement authors, the return of Russian athletes to competitions in Europe would be a "victory for Russia," which the EU is vehemently against.

The EU member states have finalized their entry visa bans for athletes from Russia and Belarus and are also urging not to issue visas to athletes who have been given the opportunity to compete under a neutral flag, as well as to tighten the rules for issuing regular tourist visas.