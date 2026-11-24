ROME, November 24. /TASS/. Kiev is unlikely to have carried out attacks in Libya and the Gulf of Finland without the involvement of Euro-Atlantic structures, Italian news portal L’AntiDiplomatico said.

The portal cited unconfirmed information claiming that participants in a November 19 meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Berlin had approved a "plan for new provocations" against Russia, which they intend to carry out in the near future. A few days later, the portal noted, Ukrainian attacks took place in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas: actions that would have been extremely difficult to carry out without the direct involvement of certain Euro-Atlantic structures or institutions.

On November 21, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on the social media platform MAX that a cargo ship bound for Kaliningrad had been attacked by a drone in the international waters of the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the Russian border. On November 22, Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi. Musa al-Koni, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, described the actions of Ukraine - which claimed responsibility for the attack - as tantamount to a declaration of war against the Libyan state.