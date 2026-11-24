MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China - Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping - in Shenzhen may help revitalize dialogue among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), said during a Valdai Discussion Club session following the talks between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

"Look, three permanent members of the Security Council held a summit in Shenzhen. This is very significant. I hope this will allow us to strengthen the functioning of the Security Council and enable us to bring together all five permanent members to discuss issues of peace and prosperity," he said.

According to the expert, such a format would make it possible to "address the Iranian conflict, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, and many other matters. We could return to the UN platform and bring together the heads of the five permanent Security Council members to discuss all these issues. In doing so, we could launch a peace process - a peace initiative," Wang emphasized.

"My hope is that this trilateral summit in Shenzhen will kick-start a peace process, facilitate dialogue, and foster cooperation among nations - especially among the members of the Security Council," he concluded.

Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

On the sidelines of the APEC summit, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping held their first trilateral meeting, during which the heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted a declaration on peace.