MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has responded to efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with threats, pressure and escalation rather than gratitude, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"No gratitude from Zelensky - just threats, pressure, and escalation," Dmitriev wrote on X.

He was commenting on a Bloomberg report that Zelensky plans to urge the Democratic-controlled US Congress to step up pressure on Russia if US President Donald Trump fails to help end the Ukraine conflict by the end of the year.