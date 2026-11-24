MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky believes that the United States wants to end the conflict in Ukraine in December-January.

According to him, the US negotiators are working to bring the conflict to an end as soon as possible. "In my opinion, the American team wants to accomplish this in December or January," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also lamented that "the US side is not approving deliveries of anti-ballistic missile systems." "It is very frustrating when, during various discussions about how to end the war, Starshield works one minute, then there are restrictions, the number of Patriot missiles is not only decreasing, but there are also some other steps that are preventing supplies," he wrote, adding that all of this appears to be an attempt to "force Ukraine into disadvantageous compromises."