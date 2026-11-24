PARIS, November 24. /TASS/. The European Commission and the Italian authorities must condemn the attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi, for which Kiev has claimed responsibility, Danilo Della Valle, a member of the European Parliament representing Italy’s Five Star Movement, said.

"I implore the European Commission and the Italian government not only to strongly condemn the attack, for which Vladimir Zelensky has claimed responsibility, but also to take specific measures to stop this madness, without obstructing the negotiation process," he wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

According to the lawmaker, "Zelensky and his European partners seek to take the war to the Mediterranean Sea." "Peace talks are not going the way European bureaucrats would like, as they have now been completely left out of discussions between Russia, China and the US. This is exactly why some think they can expand the conflict, gaining more bargaining leverage at the negotiating table," Della Valle added.

Earlier, Vice Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Musa al-Koni stated after Ukraine claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on the port of Benghazi that Kiev’s actions amounted to a declaration of war against Libya. According to the official, the attack caused civilian casualties and damage. The Foreign Ministry of Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Unity demanded an official explanation from Kiev over the act of sabotage.