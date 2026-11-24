ROME, November 24. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini has accused the European Commission of imposing anti-Russian sanctions that defy logic. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event at the Senate (the upper house of parliament), he noted that these measures backfire on Italian companies.

"The European Commission is proposing measures in its sanctions package that lack any logic - such as prohibiting Italians from holding positions [in companies based in Russia]. [Does this mean] we are at war without having been told, or are we simply helping other countries, like China and Turkey, to do business at the expense of Italian firms?" Salvini asked. "These sanctions are becoming less about targeting Russia and more about targeting Italy and its companies," he added.

Salvini also pointed to the irrationality of the ban on purchasing Russian gas. According to Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the energy company Eni, the ban - set to be implemented by the EU starting January 1, 2027 - will lead to higher energy prices.

"Meanwhile, there are countries in Europe that continue to buy Russian gas at more favorable prices; I see no logic in this selective Russophobia," Salvini said.

As part of its proposed 22nd sanctions package against Russia, the European Commission has suggested prohibiting EU citizens from holding executive positions in Russian companies, and barring Russian citizens from holding any roles within sports organizations based in Europe.