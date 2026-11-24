GENEVA, November 24. /TASS/. Ukraine manufactures and uses anti-personnel landmines, including ones dropped.by drones, in breach of the Ottawa Convention, according to the 2026 annual monitor report by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL).

"Ukraine has long stated that it "has not made and does not produce antipersonnel mines," the report says. "However, information has continued to emerge since 2024 indicating that antipersonnel mines are being fabricated by companies and individuals in Ukraine, for placement by drones. There are numerous examples posted on social media illustrating that entities in Ukraine have apparently built drone-dropped antipersonnel mines."

The report's authors noted that Ukrainian organization DrukArmy (3D Print Army), which claims to receive production orders directly from the military, has been mass-producing 3D-printed "Wing" antipersonnel landmines since at least June 2025.

According to the document, the Ukrainian military also used drone-dropped and artillery-dropped antipersonnel landmines, some of them produced in Ukraine.

ICBL experts also pointed out that Kiev has failed to comply with its obligation to destroy over 3.3 million antipersonnel landmines by June 1, 2010. On July 18, 2025, Ukraine notified the UN, as depositary of the Mine Ban Treaty, that it had decided to "suspend the operation" of the Ottawa Treaty, but participants to the 22nd conference ruled that the treaty has no such option and concluded that Kiev is still bound by the treaty.

The ICBL was founded in 1992 and includes over 1,400 groups active in more than 90 countries. In 1997, the movement won the Nobel peace Prize for its efforts aimed at signing the Ottawa Convention. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), such weapons cause high numbers of civilian casualties and continue to pose a danger for years after hostilities end. Since entering into force in 1999, 164 states have joined the convention. In addition to Ukraine, the Baltic countries, Poland, and Finland have announced plans to withdraw from the treaty.