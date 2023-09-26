Russia to continue to help Armenia in economic sphere — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Economic cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan contributes significantly to Armenia’s development, surpassing the level of cooperation between Yerevan and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted in a conversation with reporters.

"Of course, the United States and Armenia are sovereign countries, and have their own directions in which they develop interaction and dialogue. And we develop it in our own directions as well," Peskov said.

Speaking about energy and other areas, he noted that "hardly anything can be compared with the depth of integration that [Armenia] has with the Russian economy."

"It’s unlikely that anything can be compared with indirect subsidies to the Armenian economy. Let’s not forget about rather preferential supplies of various natural resources, [let’s not forget] the assistance provided by Russia. This is a great help to the development of Armenia and the Armenian people. Russia has been doing this and will continue to do this," Peskov concluded.

"Therefore, of course, it is hardly possible to compare what we do in our interaction, our involvement in this interaction with what the Americans do," he concluded.

Earlier it was reported that US President Joe Biden sent a letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, saying that Washington and Yerevan will continue to strengthen cooperation on "energy diversification, sustainability and security."