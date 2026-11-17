MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia plans to establish requirements for companies to disclose information about their dividend policies, as well as to explain the reasons for deviating from their provisions next year, Ekaterina Lozgacheva, Director of the Financial Market Strategic Development Department at the Central Bank of Russia, said at the securities market forum.

"Through the relevant regulations of the Bank of Russia, it is planned to introduce specific requirements for disclosing dividend policies and explaining to investors those cases when a company deviates from the main provisions," she said. "I won't name a specific timeframe. But these are all plans for the upcoming, let's say, quarter; I think, more likely, 2027," the department director added.

The specific parameters of the future requirements are currently being worked out and are planned to be discussed with market participants, Lozgacheva noted. "Right now, you know, the specific parameters are currently being calibrated. I probably won't list them now, because this needs to be discussed with the market," she said.

When drafting the document, the regulator also intends to rely on approaches that were considered earlier, while taking into account adjustments to certain parameters, Lozgacheva added.