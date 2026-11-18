SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam grew by over 12 percent from January to August of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the country, To Lam.

"Trade turnover has good positive momentum. Almost 6% growth. In January-August, trade turnover continued to grow by another 12-plus percent," Putin said.

Major Russian companies operate in Vietnam, the Russian leader said. "Tomorrow, the Vietnam-Russia bank will mark its 20th anniversary. Over two decades, this financial institution has become a central element of financial and banking cooperation between our countries," Putin added.