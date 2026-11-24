THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. Member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were blocked from freely electing its executive council in contradiction of regular procedures under the the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (CWC), said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin.

"Contrary to the rules of the procedure and the provisions of the convention, the CWC member states are being blocked from fully exercising their sovereign right to freely choose members of the executive council," he said during the 31st session of the OPCW Conference of States Parties.

He argued that the organization is continuing to go downhill due to the confrontational attitude of some states seeking to dictate their interests outside the convention.

Russia lost its seat on the OPCW executive council in 2023, when it received 65 votes, one short of the required minimum of 66. Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine received seats on the council from the Eastern European Group for the period from May 2024 to May 2026.

In 2024 and 2025, Russia also failed to get a seat as it received just 51 votes during the voting at the 30th Conference of the Participating States last November.