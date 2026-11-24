YEREVAN, November 24. /TASS/. The construction of a railway under the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project will begin in 2027, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said.

"It is already clear which route the railway will take. Preparatory work is currently underway in the area, including cleanup and minor engineering work, so that the construction of the railway can begin next year," he said in an interview with Public Television.

According to Kostanyan, only preliminary parameters for the future railway have been outlined, but by the beginning of next year, the company conducting the survey will compile and present the final specifications along with engineering proposals.

He also noted that construction companies from other countries may be engaged in the work if necessary.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the establishment of a transport link between the mainland territory of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan. The project was named the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). On October 28, 2026, the Armenian parliament ratified a framework agreement on a strategic partnership with the United States regarding the TRIPP project. On November 11, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed the document ratifying the framework agreement. On November 23, 2026, Pashinyan officially launched practical work on the TRIPP project in the Syunik Province in the south of the country.