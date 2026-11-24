STOCKHOLM, November 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s allies urge Kiev to respect international law, Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik said following an attack on a Russian dry cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland.

Speaking after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Yevgeny Khmara, Sandvik said that Ukraine must act "within the rules of international law" in the conflict with Russia.

"We are also focused on the fact that they must respect our need for stability in our near areas and we have a good dialogue with the Ukrainians on that now," he added, as cited by Reuters.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia’s northwestern Leningrad Region, wrote on the Max social media platform on November 21 that a cargo vessel en route to Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost exclave, had been attacked by drones in international waters in the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the Russian border. The crew members were evacuated, and the vessel, named Sparta II, was towed to St. Petersburg.