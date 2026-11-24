VIENNA, November 24. /TASS/. An Austrian opposition leader has slammed the European Union’s plans to ban the display of Russian national symbols during sports and cultural events as a totalitarian attempt to eliminate an entire nation through propaganda methods.

"When one begins to ban national symbols and oust people from public life because of their origins, that means that they are using the very totalitarian methods they claim to be fighting against," Herbert Kickl of Austria's largest opposition Freedom Party was quoted as saying by the party’s press service.

According to Kickl, after the economic war against Russia "turned into a disaster and backfired on European citizens," Brussels is now "resorting to a cancel culture at the state level." This way, the European Union is "turning sports and culture, which are actually called to unite people, into a geopolitical battlefield," he noted, adding that this is nothing but "a deliberate attempt to destroy an entire nation through propaganda."

He warned that if this is done, it will pave the way for "total arbitrariness" and called to veto such measures at the European level. "Our eternal neutrality requires that we put an end to this diplomatic madness. We must not allow our fundamental values to be undermined or be drawn deeper into this conflict," he stressed.

The European Commission said on November 23 that it is looking at supplementing its 22nd package of anti-Russian sanctions with a total ban on Russian athletes competing in the European Union, a ban on displaying any official symbols of the Russian Federation, and the denial of any European funding to international sports organizations in whose competitions Russian athletes participate.