MINSK, November 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says he is ready to accompany Vladimir Zelensky to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Volodya Zelensky and I could get on a plane and fly to Moscow. Just the two of us. As the guarantors of his safety, I could get on the plane with him and fly to Moscow," he said in an interview with France’s Le Point.

Lukashenko believes a meeting like this would be productive. "We would come to an agreement sooner than with you [the Europeans] on ending this war and on a future settlement, and so on. And the people would accept it. In any case, the three of us will determine what our future - of Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia - will be. We are three Slavic peoples. We will play the leading role. Here, in this region, the three main Slavic nations, both historically and today, will decide how to live on," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

In response to a journalist’s remark that Zelensky is highly unlikely to agree to such a format for negotiations, Lukashenko replied, "If he won’t agree, let him go on fighting. Let him go to the front himself with an automatic rifle and fight. The war is going on; it must be stopped. And we could come to an agreement.".