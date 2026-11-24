BERLIN, November 24. /TASS/. The government of Germany plans to invest more than four billion euro ($4.4 billion) in new missiles for Patriot air defense systems and related equipment, Reuters reported citing documents from defense and finance ministries.

The report says the exact number of missiles was not specified, but the base contract stipulates the purchase of at least 480 units, with deliveries due from 2030 to late 2033.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on November 17 that his country plans to allocate almost 140 billion euro ($153.6) for defense in 2027. The Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces, is currently carrying out a large-scale modernization program, aimed at strengthening NATO’s European flank and replenishing depleted ammunition stockpiles.