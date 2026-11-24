DOHA, November 24. /TASS/. At least 11 people were injured in the Houthi attack on a skyscraper in Riyadh’s financial district, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

"One of the towers at the Financial Center in Riyadh came under a terrorist attack by the Houthi terrorist group. Eleven people were hurt," it said on X, adding that among those injured are two Saudi nationals and nine foreigners - two Indian, Three Nepalese, and four Egyptian citizens.

Spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition Turki al-Maliki said earlier that a tower at Riyadh’s financial district had come under attack. The AFP agency reported, citing eyewitnesses, that Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper housing Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) was attacked on Tuesday morning. According to locals, a car equipped with a loudspeaker drove through the streets of the financial district, urging pedestrians to take shelter in a safe place.

The tower was already attacked by the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah on November 19. According to the Saudi Civil Defense, no one was hurt.