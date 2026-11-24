MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia will inevitably retaliate against Ukrainian strikes delivered at Russian fuel and energy sector facilities, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the fuel and energy sector commission.

"I would like to note that retaliatory action from our side is inevitable. Everyone must be aware of that," Putin said.

The actions of escalating strikes against the Russian energy infrastructure from the Kiev side are incapable of inflicting critical damage to Russia, the head of state added.