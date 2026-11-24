MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia will cooperate in the energy sphere with predictable and responsible partners, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the fuel and energy sector commission.

The country "will expand selling markets and cooperate with predictable responsible partners," Putin noted.

"Furthermore, considering the dynamics of our relations with Asia-Pacific countries and the rising demand of Asian partners, there is a need to build up capabilities of the transport infrastructure in Siberia and the Far East," the head of state added.