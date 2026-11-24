THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS/. The Netherlands has never stepped foot on the battlefield in Ukraine and wants no part in the conflict, Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said.

"Of course, the Netherlands is not present on the front line [in the Ukrainian conflict zone], because the Netherlands is not a party to this conflict and does not want to become one," she said, addressing the country’s parliament.

She made the statement amid speculations regarding the potential role of employees of Dutch arms maker Destinus in attacks that targeted the territory of Russia.

Yesilgoz-Zegerius emphasized that employees of defense enterprises involved in deliveries to Kiev are not allowed to take part in combat operations.

"If that were to happen, Ukrainian authorities and/or the Dutch Public Prosecution Service would have to intervene," the minister added.

On November 23, the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands said it had sent an official inquiry to the Dutch Foreign Ministry seeking clarification on the role of Destinus employees in the Ukrainian conflict and attacks on Russia.

On November 19, the NRC newspaper published an investigation, indicating that Destinus employees arrived on the frontline on an invitation from a Ukrainian military unit in June 2023. There, they assisted Ukrainian troops in launching an explosive-laden Da Vinci drone towards Voronezh, a city with a population of roughly one million people in the south of Central Russia. Around the same time, on June 9, a Ukrainian drone crashed into a residential building in Voronezh, injuring three people with shattered glass. According to NRC, Destinus employees shared video footage of the strike with one another and speculated that their drone might have hit the building.