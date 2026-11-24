LONDON, November 24. /TASS/. Russia is not going to attack British defense companies supplying military equipment to Ukraine, the Russian embassy in London said, commenting on the British intelligence agency MI5’s allegations.

"Russia has no plans, reasons or intentions to attack the UK. However, the Kiev regime, notorious for its provocations in different parts of the world, continues to carry out acts of sabotage in order to subsequently put the blame on Russia and extort more money from western governments. Such attempts should not be overlooked," it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, MI5 and the Ministry of Defense called on British defense companies supplying their products to Ukraine to be prepared for alleged potential acts of sabotage by Moscow.