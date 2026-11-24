MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The ratio of gasoline demand and supply throughout the territory of Russia needs to be promptly addressed, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the fuel and energy sector commission.

"The current situation in the petroleum products market remains challenging. I would like to draw the attention of colleagues in this regard that the prompt response to the fuel demand and offer ratio throughout the Russian territory requires to be promptly addressed further on," the president said.

Russia should respond and foresee changes in global markets to ensure competitiveness of companies, the Russian leader noted.

"The Russian fuel and energy segment is playing an important role in the global economy. Certainly, it depends on the trends and changes occurring in global markets. Our task is to foresee and respond to these factors, in order to ensure competitiveness of our companies and plants," Putin said.