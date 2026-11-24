MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Under Vladimir Zelensky, Ukraine has become an embodiment of George Orwell's dystopian novel "1984," his former press secretary Yulia Mendel said.

"Zelensky offers Ukrainians only one way of life: a submissive society in which everyone thinks solely about own survival. Zelensky’s Ukraine [is] ‘1984,’" she wrote on Telegram.

In her words, Zelensky wants Ukrainians to volunteer to die at the frontline while his inner circle continues to amass staggering wealth.

"He wants career advancement to depend on how much praise someone heaps on Zelensky in interviews rather than on professional competence," she wrote.

In her view, Zelensky also wants journalists to ignore corruption and devote themselves exclusively to glorifying him, and schools - to stop preparing qualified professionals and instead produce people willing to lay down their lives for him.