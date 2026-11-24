TEHRAN, November 24. /TASS/. Iran is full of resolve to break the US blockade and respond with full force to any new aggression, and the United States’ plans to isolate the republic are doomed to failure, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said.

"Trump and his defeated team’s plans to blockade Iran are as illusional and futile as their failed war strategy. The Iranian nation, armed forces, and the entire state apparatus remain firmly determined to break the blockade and respond with full force to any new aggression," he wrote on X.