BUDAPEST, November 24. /TASS/. Hungary’s opposition has called on Prime Minister Peter Magyar to tell Vladimir Zelensky that Hungary will hold a neutral position in the Ukrainian conflict and will not provide military assistance to Kiev.

"The Hungarians expect Peter Magyar to state clearly and unequivocally: Hungary will not take sides in the Russia-Ukrainian war because it stands for peace and maintains neutrality. We want him to make it clear that Hungarians’ money will not be sent to Ukraine and will not be used to finance the war," the Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party, led by former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said in a statement.

Fidesz’s position was supported by its partners from the Christian Democratic Party.

Magyar is holding his first full-scale meeting with Zelensky in Ukraine’s Transcarpathian city of Uzhgorod. While the prime minister is holding talks, Hungarian Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi responded to the opposition. "The Tisza party’s position is absolutely clear: we will not send lethal weapons to be used in the Russian-Ukrainian war. We will continue to provide [Ukraine] with humanitarian aid exclusively," he wrote on his Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

He also recalled Magyar’s statement made at parliament on Monday. According to the prime minister, his government is concerned "about the lives and safety" of the Hungarian national minority in Transcarpathia. This issue, in his words, will never be "merely a matter of foreign policy" for Hungary.