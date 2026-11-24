NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is impeding the implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip, White House Senior Adviser Josh Gruenbaum said.

"These are things we're asking Prime Minister Netanyahu to stop obstructing. If he no longer wishes to continue on with President Trump's plan, then he should let the President know that directly, so immense time and efforts can be spared," Gruenbaum told Bloomberg.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace, established as part of efforts to resolve the situation in Gaza, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Washington said other countries had also joined the organization.

The Board of Peace was established under an agreement between Israel and Hamas to oversee the governance of Gaza, but is also expected to help prevent and resolve conflicts in other regions.

The transition to the second phase of the Gaza settlement, including the transfer of authority in the enclave to a specially established technocratic committee, remains complicated by the unresolved issue of disarming Hamas factions.