MEXICO CITY, November 24. /TASS/. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to send a giant panda to her country as a sign of friendship during her recent visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, she said during a daily press conference.

"China does not give the animals as gifts, it loans them out. The mission goes beyond friendship, as it is about preserving the species. This is why I asked [Xi Jinping] if it would be possible to send a couple of pandas or a single panda to us next year, which will mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, given the advanced age of the panda we have here at Chapultepec Zoo [in Mexico City]. He said he would consider the matter," Sheinbaum said.

According to her, certain conditions might have to be met to grant the request.

The president added that during her meeting with the Chinese leader, she had mentioned Xin Xin, the 34-year-old female giant panda at the Mexican zoo. "President Xi corrected me, saying: ‘No, she’s 36.’ It means he is well informed," Sheinbaum noted.

She pointed out that China had sent two giant pandas to Mexico in 1975, who later produced offspring. The animals remain the symbol of China’s friendship with nations around the world, she stressed.