GENEVA, November 24. /TASS/. Two Russian cross-country skiers, Ivan Gorbunov and Yekaterina Shibekina, were excluded from the list of neutral athletes allowed to compete internationally, according to an updated docket published by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) on Tuesday.

According to the updated list, the FIS removed Gorbunov and Shibekina, but added two other Russian female cross-country skiers, Arina Zhul and Alisa Zhambalova.

On September 2, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation ruled to clear Russian athletes for participation in 2026/2027 season events under a neutral status.

In 2022, FIS suspended Russian athletes over the fighting in Ukraine. Last season, a number of Russian athletes were granted the right to compete in FIS-sponsored tournaments under a neutral status.

At the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, the FIS granted a neutral status to ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov, cross-country skiers Savely Korostelyov and Daria Nepryayeva, alpine skiers Semyon Yefimov and Yulia Pleshkova.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision in July, 2026 to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments, including both in individual and team competitions.