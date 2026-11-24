MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. International sports officials are beginning to realize that some European governments are doing a lot of harm to the sports landscape, Svetlana Zhurova, a deputy with the Russian parliament’s lower house (State Duma), told TASS on Tuesday.

"Even global sports officials have already begun to understand the harm caused by such actions," Zhurova said.

"Still, European governments continue to act this way. Some countries, though, are doing the right thing," she continued

"But if our athletes are not allowed to compete, European countries simply won’t be able to host tournaments in the future," Zhurova added.

TASS reported earlier that the European Commission was looking at supplementing its 22nd package of anti-Russian sanctions with a total ban on Russian athletes competing in the European Union, a ban on displaying any official symbols of the Russian Federation and the denial of any European funding to international sports organizations in whose competitions Russian athletes participate.

The EC’s proposal to ban Russian athletes will now be discussed by the EU countries. To come into force, the 22nd sanctions package needs to be approved by all member countries. The European Commission earlier called to do this by late December.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision on July 7 to provisionally lift an earlier-imposed suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments.