NEW DELHI, November 24. /TASS/. India’s growing influence in Asia is being shaped by expanding defense cooperation built around supplies of BrahMos missiles, produced by the eponymous Russian-Indian joint venture, according to an article published by India Today.

"India's growing influence in Asia is not being built through economic muscle alone," the article says. "The BrahMos missile has found buyers in three Southeast Asian countries — the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia."

"India's growing defense ties with Southeast Asia are reflected in the BrahMos, a supersonic missile jointly developed by India and Russia and now being bought by countries in the region," the TV channel wrote.

According to India Today, "India's BrahMos missile exports have given its defense diplomacy a new dimension in Southeast Asia." "The supersonic missile, which is developed jointly by India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia, BrahMos has become one of India's most prominent defense exports," the TV channel reported.

The article says that missile contracts with the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia are important not only because they expand India’s defense export portfolio.

"Missile procurement can create longer-term relationships through training, maintenance, logistical support and continued military engagement. For India, this offers an opportunity to deepen defense ties with countries that are seeking to strengthen their maritime security," the article says.

The supersonic cruise missiles are manufactured by the Indo-Russian company BrahMos Aerospace, which became India’s first defense enterprise established in partnership with foreign companies. The company is headquartered in New Delhi. On the Russian side, the joint venture includes the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (NPO Mashinostroyeniya), which developed BrahMos in collaboration with India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The first test launch of BrahMos took place in 2001.

The BrahMos Aerospace joint venture was created in 1995 to produce the missile. Today, the missile is available in land-, sea-, and air-launched versions.

New Delhi is currently negotiating BrahMos contracts with the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, South Africa and Brazil.