TEL AVIV, November 24. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of developing chemical weapons to attack the Jewish state and other countries in the region.

"Iran is developing chemical weapons. Israel knows about that, and the United States also knows about that. We will not let Iran acquire this potential," the Ynet portal quoted him as saying.

According to the portal’s version of events, the government of Iran has taken into account the results of its two previous standoffs with Israel and the United States, and decided to develop chemical weapons. Ynet claims that Israel and the United States have been receiving corresponding intelligence data for some time. Based on these assessments, "Israel made the decision not to let Iran gain a foothold in the chemical sphere and to prevent it from reaching operational readiness" in this domain, the portal wrote.