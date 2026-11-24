LUGANSK, November 24. /TASS/. A total of 65 Russian residents, including one child, were killed by Ukrainian strikes on the Russian territory in the past week, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for issues related to the Kiev regime’s crimes.

"Over the past week, a total of 290 civilians suffered from shelling by Ukrainian militants: 225 people, including 21 minors, were wounded, and 65 were killed, including once child," he told TASS.

The vast majority of the victims - 96% - were wounded as a result of drone attacks.

"The regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Kherson, Krasnodar and Saratov, as well as the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, saw the most intense attacks in the reported period," the diplomat said.

In all, Kiev troops fired a total of 8,400 various munitions towards the Russian territory, and most of them were produced and delivered by "Western accomplices in the Kiev regime’s crimes.".