THE HAGUE, November 24. /TASS. Countries sharing the same military and political interests hold over one-third of seats on the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the OPCW, said.

"Another precedent has been set, which is going to weigh on the activities of the regional group. We hope that member states made their choice wisely as they actually sought to change the algorithm enshrined in the [Chemical Weapons] Convention for the benefit of the OPCW’s further successful operation. As a result, more than one-third of seats on the OPCW governing body will belong to a group of countries that share the same military and political interests and obligations," the diplomat stated during the 31st session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, commenting on the voting results.

According to Tarabrin, the outcome of the elections to the council has made it clear that the group of countries bound by bloc discipline and driven by political motives "is capable of changing the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention as it wishes." "What helped implement the scheme was an unfair voting formula, which forced us and the countries that support us to vote for our direct rivals," he explained.

Hugh Adsett, chairperson of the 31st Session of the Conference of the States Parties, announced earlier that Poland and Estonia had been elected to the council, receiving 117 and 111 votes respectively. Russia gained 46 votes. Moscow lost its seat on the OPCW Executive Council in 2023, when it garnered 65 votes, one fewer than the required minimum of 66. Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, which belong to the East European regional group, were granted seats on the council for the period from May 2024 to May 2026. Russia also failed to win a seat on the council In 2024 and 2025, receiving 51 votes in the vote held during the 30th session of the Conference in November 2025.