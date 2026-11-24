LUGANSK, November 24. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked power infrastructure in four Russian regions over the past week, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for issues related to the Kiev regime’s crimes.

"Kiev’s armed groups continued to carry out their criminal strategy of ‘energocide,’ creating unbearable living conditions for the population and damaging energy facilities in the regions of Belgorod, Kursk, Kherson, and in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he told TASS.

Miroshnik added that a driver of the Khersonenergo power supply company was killed in a Ukrainian strike that targeted his service vehicle.

"According to the company, 31 of its employees were killed and 86 wounded while restoring power since the start of the special military operation," the Russian diplomat said.

In his words, a total of 65 Russian residents, including one child, were killed by Ukrainian strikes on the Russian territory in the past week, while 225 people, including 21 minors, were wounded. In the reported period, Kiev troops fired a total of 8,400 various munitions towards the Russian territory.