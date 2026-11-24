MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Drone Defense company has developed and presented for the first time the Kashchey portable drone detector, capable of capturing video of a drone at a distance of up to 1,000 meters, a TASS correspondent reports from the 30th International Exhibition of Means of State Security Provision INTERPOLITEX.

"Kashchey’s operating range is from 100 to 8,000 MHz. But in addition to sounding an alarm when it detects a drone, it can also intercept the drone’s analog signal. If an FPV drone is equipped with an analog camera, it can capture its video feed from a distance of up to 1,000 meters," Ildar Almazov, founder of Drone Defense, told TASS.

According to him, the drone detector can run continuously for seven hours.

"By the end of this month, we’ll manufacture about 50 devices, and by the end of December, we plan to increase their number to 600," Almazov noted.