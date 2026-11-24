MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The sniper of the future won't need to be physically connected to his rifle in order to operate, as remote sniping technologies will automate the process, Vladislav Lobaev, a weapons designer and founder of the Lobaev Arms group, told TASS in an interview.

"Sniper systems will evolve toward ever-greater automation of data preparation for firing, because a computer already does this better than any human. We can also expect an increase in bullet velocity, bringing it up to the maximum possible, approaching hypersonic speeds, so to speak. The third point is that the system will move toward ever-greater isolation from the shooter. The shooter will not come into direct contact with the rifle, he will not press it against his body, nor will he have to position himself against it. Manual assembly methods will become a thing of the past. In other words, it will be a weapon as isolated from the shooter as possible, and the shooter will be located elsewhere," Lobaev said.

He added that sniper systems will likely evolve into "ground-based drones," and at best, a human will decide whether or not to fire, eventually, the systems will become so automated that they will make that decision independently.

Earlier, Lobaev told TASS that Lobaev Arms had developed and tested a quasi-hypersonic round with an initial velocity of 1,550 m/s, capable of effectively destroying drones.

Currently, one of Lobaev’s companies is working on robotic sniper systems, including those designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This system is called Dvoinik, while the perimeter anti-drone system is called Scanner. A version of the Scanner mounted on a mobile platform is currently being tested.