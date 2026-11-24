MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia has protected its domestic fuel market by restricting exports of gasoline, kerosene, and diesel, with the sole exception of supplies under the ‘diesel deal’ with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the fuel and energy commission.

"Exports of gasoline and jet fuel, as well as diesel fuel - with the exception of partial supplies to global markets that we agreed upon with the US president - were restricted," Putin said.

He added that "an import damper mechanism has been introduced, and exchange trading quotas for gasoline and diesel sales have been adjusted."