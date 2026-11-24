MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is conducting combat testing of artificial intelligence (AI) systems, Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Shcherbinin said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"Such solutions are used by NATO countries, and in the special military operation, they are used by the parties to the conflict. We are also working in this direction: we are implementing such systems, and some of the solutions are currently undergoing combat testing," Shcherbinin said.

In his view, in future conflicts, combat operations will be conducted simultaneously on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace. "In all these environments, it will be necessary to process enormous amounts of data. Without AI technologies, this will be extremely difficult. Their availability and effectiveness will largely determine military and military-technical superiority over the enemy," said Shcherbinin.