MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian information exchange and situational awareness system Svod and the Ukrainian system Delta address partially similar tasks, but their functional and technical features differ, Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Shcherbinin said in an interview with the newspaper Kommersant.

"In some respects, comparisons are permissible. In most cases, such systems serve as a geoinformation framework upon which data regarding the operational situation is displayed, actions are planned, and their execution is monitored. The adversary makes active use of Delta, which is constantly evolving and being augmented with new services. The primary differences lie in the quantity and quality of data sources, the speed of data processing, and the availability and speed of communications. While Svod and Delta address partially similar tasks, they possess different functional and technical characteristics. Therefore, it would be more appropriate for me to comment specifically on our own product," he said.