MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Children and their parents have been ordered to evacuate the Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said Vadim Filashkin, head of the regional military administration operating under the Ukrainian authorities.

"I have signed an executive order mandating that children evacuate with their families or other legal guardians from all populated areas in the Aleksandrovka and Cherkasskoye municipalities," he wrote on Telegram.

On October 22, a similar executive order was issued for the Kiev-controlled parts of the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk districts of the DPR.

Therefore, now all DPR territory still controlled by Ukraine is under mandatory evacuation order.

Local Ukrainian authorities frequently announce evacuations as the frontline approaches. On March 2, Vladimir Zelensky signed a law authorizing the forced evacuation of children from active combat zones, even without parental consent.