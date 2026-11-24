MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia has reached agreements to supply Afghanistan with $200 mln worth of goods, head of the Business Council for Cooperation with Afghanistan under the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dmitry Antonov told TASS following Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk’s visit to Kabul.

"Agreements to supply Afghanistan with up to $200 mln worth of Russian products were reached during the Russian-Afghan business forum in Kabul," Antonov said.

According to him, the business council supported Overchuk’s proposal to establish contacts between the Afghan government and the Eurasian Economic Commission on technical regulation and standards.

"We consider Alexey Overchuk’s proposal timely and important for the development of trade and economic cooperation. Establishing such contacts will make it possible to discuss practical issues that companies encounter in the course of mutual deliveries," the business council head noted.

On November 12, Overchuk paid a working visit to Kabul, where he held talks with Afghanistan’s prime minister, deputy prime minister, and foreign minister. As the Russian deputy prime minister noted, Russian companies signed a substantial package of contracts to supply Afghanistan with grain, flour, medicines, and power equipment.