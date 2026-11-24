MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Particular attention needs to be paid to development of oil refining and petrochemical sector in Eastern Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the fuel and energy sector commission.

"Special attention is required to be paid to development of oil refining and petrochemical sector in the eastern part of the country and the buildup of industrial capabilities of this strategically important Russian region," Putin stressed.

"I am confident that Commission members and invitees to our meeting share this point of view," the Russian leader added.